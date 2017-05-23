Montgomery mayor says gun buyback day to happen in June

A gun buyback day, which had originally been canceled because of legal issues, will take place in the month of June, according to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

While he would not release any official details, Strange says the city has had a lot of private sector groups interested in running the buyback day.

During a news conference Wednesday, city and county officials released new details on a gun reward initiative program that would aim at getting illegal guns out of the hands of teens.

“It is no secret that we were going to have a companion piece based on the fact that these illegal guns come from some place,” Strange said. “So, the companion piece that we were going to put an overall gun buyback program.”

Strange says on late Tuesday, the city found out that the legislature passed a law in 2013 that prohibits political subdivisions (cities) from participating in buyback programs that pay citizens for illegal guns.

“I was amazed when I found that out,” Strange said. “Everyone in law enforcement, lots of judges and even some people in the regulatory process, were not aware of that. Well certainly, even though other cities like Birmingham and others have done that, we were not going to violate the law,”

Several community groups and church organizations have come forward to support the buyback program, according to Strange. Once all the details have been “sorted out” the city will release information about the buyback program.

