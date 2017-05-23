Tornado warnings, watches issued for parts of the WSFA viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties: Dale, Geneva and Houston until 10 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has also been issued for the following counties: Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Barbour, Bullock, Pike, and Russell until 5 p.m.

We urge you to use multiple sources of weather information to alert you and your family when severe weather threatens.

