Surgery providing relief for enlarged prostates

It’s hard to get a good night’s rest when you’re always up using the bathroom. 53-year-old Regan Arndt knows that story all too well.

Arndt loves to travel and take road trips but a recent change in his health made that tough to do.

“I was up a couple of times at night, two to three at least,” Arndt said.

The constant trips to the bathroom were because of an enlarged prostrate. It’s a common problem that affects nearly 40 million men. The medications have severe side effects and he didn’t want to have a painful surgery, like his father did, to remove the tissue.

“He described the pain and I definitely shied away from that just by his descriptions.”

So his doctor tried something new, called a Urolift procedure.

“The urine has to go through this enlarged prostrate,” said urologist Dr. Brian Hopkins. “What the Urolift does, is we place these little bands and they basically squeeze the prostate open so that the urine can pass easily and unobstructed. It’s as simple as that.”

The procedure took an hour and helped almost immediately. Arndt was up moving and walking the next morning, and hopefully getting some better sleep.

“This is a first of its kind,” said Dr. Hopkins. “I think treatments like this are the wave of the future. I don’t think we will be using medications like we did in the past.”

