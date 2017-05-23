3 Wetumpka teens arrested, 2 more sought after string of vehicle break-ins

Law enforcement officers in Elmore County have made a major break in a string of recent vehicle break-ins.

"They go into cars, rummage through and get whatever they can find," said one Elmore County investigator.

Three teenagers allegedly stole guns, bullets, iPads and more from around 20 vehicles in the Brookwood subdivision off Jackson Road in Elmore County and from vehicles off Rifle Range Road and Jackson Road nearby.

"We've recovered some of the items, not all...," said Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. "Those we got this morning were obviously implemented in some of the break-ins we've had recently."

Although the sheriff wouldn't go into details, investigators were able to capture the teens at a residence on Highway 14 early Tuesday morning using GPS.

"The technology and having the capability pretty much call upon to enhance on that technology...that really helped," Franklin said.

Franklin said many of the car owners made it easy for the suspects by leaving their vehicles unlocked.

"Sad but in the old days [you] probably didn't have to do that," the sheriff stated.

The three suspects are students at Wetumpka High School. Investigators say they're looking for two more teens allegedly connected to the rash of car break-ins here at Brookwood subdivision.

"They're all 17 years old," Franklin said.

The captured juveniles had a court hearing Tuesday afternoon. Because they are juveniles, details of their legal process - other than the fact they face charges ranging from receiving stolen property to breaking and entering - are not available.

