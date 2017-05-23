Rash of break-ins in Redland Road area of Elmore County Monday night

Elmore County sheriff's investigators are questioning three people who may be connected to a string of home and vehicle break-ins Monday night in the area around Redland Road.

As of now, the three have not been charged.

WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry is speaking with Sheriff Bill Franklin about the investigation. Stayed tuned to WSFA 12 News for additional updates.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.