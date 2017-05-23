Eric: Rain rain go away

This morning's blog is going to be somewhat abbreviated as we continue to track rotating cells into the Wiregrass. It's been a busy morning across our entire viewing area with the "busiest" stuff starting to shift east.

REST OF TODAY: Tornado Watches are in effect for far east and southeast parts of our viewing area through 5 p.m. We've seen a few storms with rotation sufficient to issue Warnings, but have not received reports of any damage. Lingering severe weather issues through Noon should be limited to the Wiregrass.

The back edge of our steady, soaking rainfall is fast approaching I-65 and will press into east Alabama by early afternoon. This will result in drier conditions for the rest of us as rain chances fall into isolated territory.

We're not done yet, though. A final wave will develop overnight and into the first half of Wednesday, igniting additional scattered showers and storms. Most of us received 1-2" of fresh rain this morning. We'll continue to watch for a low-end risk for flooding, but those totals are not yet sufficient to rehash flood issues at the moment.

Sunshine is set to return Thursday as we finally clear the area of all this heavy rain.

