Go Fund Me set up to help family of Ashleigh Perkins

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family of 27-year-old Ashleigh Perkins, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Vaughn Road.

The Ashleigh Perkins memorial fund is an effort to support Perkins’ children and raise awareness of illegal street racing, according to the account’s description. It also is being used to raise funds to pay for her funeral and other expenses.

Perkins’ father Richard Smith says Perkins had finished her undergraduate work and was enrolled to start working on a Master’s degree this fall. She leaves behind two young boys, one and six years old.

A suspect, 29-year-old LaDarius Laffitte, has been charged with murder in connection with the crash. Laffitte is out on a $150,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.