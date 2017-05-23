Man charged after 2 gas station clerks robbed at gunpoint

A man is facing felony charges in Montgomery after allegedly robbing two gas station clerks at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Documents show Treyvaughn Thomas, 20, is charged with two counts of robbery first-degree.

The charges are related to two separate incidents which both happened on Sunday. The first incident happened at 640 Eastern Boulevard while the second at 1030 West South Boulevard, documents state.

During both robberies, investigators say Thomas robbed the clerks at gunpoint while they were behind the register. During the first incident, Thomas allegedly took $200. The amount of money taken during the second incident is undetermined, documents indicate.

Thomas was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.