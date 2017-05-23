Victim killed in Highway 331 crash identified as Montgomery woman

Alabama State Troopers are identifying the victim who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 331.

Annie Flowers, 66, of Montgomery, was killed when the 2007 Hummer she was driving collided with a 2008 Kenworth tractor trailer.

The crash happened on Highway 331 at the intersection of Hobbie Road, approximately three miles south of Montgomery.

According to state troopers, Flowers was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not identified by name, suffered unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

