Elderly Enterprise man, beaten with cane, dies

An elderly man, who police say was intentionally beaten on Thursday in Enterprise, has died.

According to court documents, Jzurih Khalil Flowers is facing capital murder charges following the death of 73-year-old Ray Lee Flowers.

Documents indicate Jzurih Khalil Flowers intentionally caused the death of Ray Lee Flowers by allegedly striking him repeatedly with a metal walking cane during the course of committing a robbery.

The incident happened on Thursday in the 100 block of Grimsley Street.

Jzurih Khalil Flowers was initially charged with attempted murder but those charges were upgraded following Ray Lee Flowers’ death.

The court has ordered a mental evaluation for Jzurih Khalil Flowers. Documents indicate he demonstrated "an extreme erratic behavior and general lack of understanding of the charges against him or the seriousness of the same" during his initial court appearance.

Documents also state Jzurih Khalil Flowers is on suicide watch.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 2 at 1:30 p.m.

