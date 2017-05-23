Troy's Crane closing in on Division 1 record

Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.

"It's been pretty cool. I can't lie," said Crane. "I didn't even know I had a streak going until about three weeks in and one of my teammates said something about it. I hadn't really noticed it."

Getting to this point hasn't been easy for Crane. Being cut from his high school team as a sophomore was just the beginning.

"I was slow. I was a late bloomer. I couldn't really keep up very much," he explained. "So, I understand the move, but it kind of hurt. It made me better all-around and it kind of made me have more love for the game whenever I get back into it."

Crane used that disappointment as a way to turn his career around, but then life threw him another curveball.

As if getting kicked off his high school team wasn't enough, Crane faced some other issues when he finally made it to Troy University. He would have to sit out the 2016 season due to shoulder surgery. Another setback that makes the streak he has even more impressive.

"It's sucked. I'm not gonna lie," said Crane. "Sitting out is never fun. The getting cut was a blessing in disguise and so was the surgery. If I wouldn't have had it, I don't have another year here."

Now with at least one more start on the season and a chance at the record, Crane is only concerned with the outcome of the game.

"It will be cool to have, but if it doesn't, continue and we still win, that's all that matters," Crane admitted.

Crane will go for history when the Trojans take on South Alabama in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 8 a.m.

