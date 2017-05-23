Troy's Crane closing in on Division 1 record

For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team used a 10-run fourth inning to key an 11-0 victory by run-rule against East Tennessee State Friday afternoon. The Tigers (47-10) earned their fifth NCAA Regional victory by run-rule all-time.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
Alabama softball opened weekend action with its 32nd-straight win in NCAA Regional play, defeating Albany, 5-1, Friday at Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Top-seeded Faulkner (50-10) erupted with a four-run third inning and never looked back en route to a 8-4 victory over third-seeded Huntington (35-13) and the Montgomery Bracket title here at Harrison Field this evening.More >>
