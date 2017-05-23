Dinosaurs coming back to life at Montgomery Convention Center

Jurassic Quest is bringing a dinosaur exhibit to the Montgomery Convention Center. It runs from Friday through Monday.

The exhibit, called "Dinosaur Adventure," will feature over 80 realistic and life-sized dinosaurs and will span across the Jurassic, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods. Visitors will be able to walk amongst the beasts.

The exhibit will also be home to fossil digs where kids can transform into paleontologists and discover hidden dinosaur bones.

There will be a "Dino Bounce" area complete with inflatable mazes, as well as face painting and dino crafts.

Times for the exhibit include:

Friday 3pm-8pm

Saturday 9am-8pm

Sunday & Monday 9am-7pm

For more information on the exhibit, visit www.JurassicQuest.com

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.