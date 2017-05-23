Sun Belt Conference adding football divisions beginning in 2018

The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.

There will be five teams per division with the Troy Trojans landing in the East Division.

The East is made up of Troy, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

The West features Arkansas State, Louisiana (Lafayette), ULM, South Alabama and Texas State.

There will also be a Sun Belt Conference championship game played at the home stadium of the divisional winner with the best College Football Playoff ranking.

"We're looking forward to it. I think it's an exciting time. A logical step for our conference to pursue playing a championship game starting in 2018," said Troy head coach Neal Brown.

Brown says Troy and South Alabama will continue its rivalry every year despite being separated in divisions.

Appalachian State and Arkansas State shared the Sun Belt title in 2016. Both teams finished with 7-1 conference records.

The Troy Trojans ended the season with a 6-2 conference record.

The new format was one of several topics at the Sun Belt spring meeting.

