MPD officer's attorneys continue fight to remove judge from case

Attorneys Mickey McDermott and Roianne Conner filed a request with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Tuesday, asking the court to force Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse from the murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron Smith.

Smith is charged with murder the 2016 fatal shooting of Gregory Gunn.

Griffin refused to recuse from the case during a hearing on May 18. The defense attorneys’ requested Griffin’s recusal due to two Facebook posts made by Griffin not long after Smith was charged with murder.

The judge discussed being stopped by Montgomery police officers during a morning walk and a subsequent meeting to discuss the incident with the top brass at the Montgomery Police Department.

Defense attorney Roianne Conner argued that Facebook posts made by Griffin, which describes being stopped by Montgomery police officers while walking in his neighborhood, give the appearance of impropriety. Conner cited the post had more than 200 "Likes" and had been shared more than 3,000 times.

In the request the defense attorneys state they are seeking extraordinary remedy to compel Griffin to recuse.

“Here as is the case in all criminal matters, it is imperative that Mr. Smith be afforded the right to a fair and unbiased pretrial process along with a trial unimpeded by any predispositions”, the petition stated. “Although the motion for the recusal was certainly not an indictment against Judge Griffin’s individual character, it was a mechanism of assurance for the petitioner that all decision made within this matter be made with no unconscious perceptions”, the document stated.

Defense attorneys also requested the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to issue a stay until a decision is made on the Writ of Mandamus, as the hearing to argue for a change of venue is set for June.

