US military officials in Montgomery on F-35 site visit

The U.S. military is on the ground in Montgomery this week, evaluating the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama National Guard as a contender for the coveted F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.
The impact of this visit, and landing the F-35, is significant for the City of Montgomery and the State of Alabama. The 187th Fighter Wing has a $100 million direct impact on the city. If it’s chosen for the F-35 mission, it would add up to 400 additional positions to the current 1000 people employed by the 187th.
The future of the 187th is at stake since it currently flies the oldest F-16s in inventory. If chosen for the F-35, the 187th’s mission could increase by 50 years.
When Montgomery was listed in the top five locations for the jet, the local government formed an F-35 task force and hired a consultant to put the region in the best position possible to land the new mission.
Leaders feel Montgomery has an edge in operations. However, the consultant identified two areas of weakness including force protection and tuition, both of which were solved by the time the evaluation team landed in Montgomery.
The state and local governments pulled together funds to build a new gate to secure the 187th and on Tuesday Gov. Kay Ivey signed 8 bills to bolster the military, including 100 percent tuition coverage.
“These bills that we just passed are crucial to continue to recruit the kinds of people the F-35 needs to fly it, work on it, and support it,” said Paul Hankins, co-chairman of the task force.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
The U.S. government is suing Fiat Chrysler alleging that some diesel pickup trucks and Jeeps cheat on emissions tests.More >>
The U.S. government is suing Fiat Chrysler alleging that some diesel pickup trucks and Jeeps cheat on emissions tests.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
Law enforcement officers in Elmore County have made a major break in a string of recent vehicle break-ins.More >>
Law enforcement officers in Elmore County have made a major break in a string of recent vehicle break-ins.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
Attorneys Mickey McDermott and Roianne Conner filed a request with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Tuesday, asking the court to force Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse from the murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron Smith.More >>
Attorneys Mickey McDermott and Roianne Conner filed a request with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Tuesday, asking the court to force Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse from the murder case involving Montgomery police officer Aaron Smith.More >>
The Selma City School board has voted to accept a resignation letter submitted to it by its superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum.More >>
The Selma City School board has voted to accept a resignation letter submitted to it by its superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum.More >>
The future of the 187th is at stake since it currently flies the oldest F-16s in inventory. If chosen for the F-35, the 187th’s mission could increase by 50 years.More >>
The future of the 187th is at stake since it currently flies the oldest F-16s in inventory. If chosen for the F-35, the 187th’s mission could increase by 50 years.More >>