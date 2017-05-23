Firefighter competition comes to Montgomery on Friday

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department will host the 2017 Scott Regional Firefighter Combat Challenge this weekend as a way to promote and highlight firefighter fitness.

The event, which is in its 26th year, will feature firefighter teams participating in challenges that will showcase their skills and the demands of the job. The challenge will be held at the corner of Tallapoosa and Commerce streets in downtown Montgomery.

The two-day competition will feature more than 70 teams from across the Southeast. Of those teams, roughly 100 Montgomery firefighters will be competing in the event.

The event will start on Friday at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony and individual competitions, followed by a cooking competition Saturday morning. The Montgomery Fire/Rescue teams in the event will compete for the department's "Top Chef" award at 9 a.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m.

