UPDATE: Selma school board accepts superintendent's resignation

The Selma City School board has voted to accept a resignation letter submitted to it by its superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum.

Mangum was placed on administrative leave after she applied for the superintendent's job at Pike Road without informing the board. She was among the finalists but did not get the job.

A settlement was proposed Tuesday and the board went into executive session to discuss the matter. When board members returned, they accepted Mangum's resignation and proposed agreement.

Neither Mangum nor any state education officials were at Tuesday meeting.

The board will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. for personnel.

