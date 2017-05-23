Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to host summer camp - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to host summer camp

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is once again offering a week-long summer camp.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham's Show and Tell Summer Camp will take place July 31 through Aug.4. The mentoring based camp will offer workshops that address bullying, substance abuse and environmental safety. 

For more information, call Lisa Crenshaw at 832-1339.

