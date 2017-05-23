Josh: Scattered rain, storms continue tonight

While the large, widespread area of rain has departed Alabama, we aren't done with wet weather just yet. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing across Alabama, and those areas of rain will linger into the overnight and early morning hours. In fact, we'll have to maintain those rain chances through tomorrow evening, as the actual cold front doesn't clear us out until tomorrow night.

STRONG STORMS? There is a low-end risk of strong to severe storms east of I-65 tomorrow. The SPC has outlooked the far eastern part of Alabama in their lowest risk level (1, aka Marginal). We think the risk is rather low, but we'll still mention that people living east of I-65 need to be weather aware tomorrow.

MORE FLOODING? Long story short, more flooding is unlikely. Yes, there's a chance that a slow-moving storm could cause some very isolated problems, but we don't expect widespread flooding problems.

THEN WHAT? The front blows through Wednesday night, pushing cooler, drier and more comfortable air into Alabama. Sunshine will dominate the sky over the state on Thursday, and afternoon highs will likely stay in the upper 70s in many places. The humidity will be noticeably lower, too, and we expect no rain on Thursday or Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: We ease back into a more Summer-like pattern Saturday, Sunday and Monday; afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with a few isolated showers or storms. The coverage of rain will stay low, no greater than 10-20%. The weather looks similar at the beach and every lake in Alabama, by the way.

WEATHER RADIO DAYS: We are wrapping up our Spring Weather Radio Tour this week! We'll be at Walgreens in Alex City tomorrow between 10a-2pm, then we'll see you in Troy at the Walgreens there from 10a-2pm on Thursday!

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist