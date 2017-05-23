Meth operation dismantled in Prattville neighborhood

The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
The U.S. government is suing Fiat Chrysler alleging that some diesel pickup trucks and Jeeps cheat on emissions tests.More >>
The Selma City School board has voted to accept a resignation letter submitted to it by its superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum.More >>
Dothan police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting at Wiregrass Park, according to department spokesman Lt. Will Glover.More >>
Concerned neighbors helped expose a suspected drug house in a Prattville neighborhood, according to according to narcotics investigators. Tips from residents sparked the investigation and police ended up seizing meth and guns. They also arrested two people authorities believe were behind the operation.More >>
Alcoholics Anonymous is demanding the return of its 1939 original manuscript describing the Twelve Step program of recovery from alcoholism.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
