Trial begins for woman accused of killing toddler she was babysitting

The trial of a woman charged in the death of a Montgomery toddler began Monday.

Natasha Cottrell is charged with the murder of 23-month-old Ashton Easterling.

Cottrell was babysitting Ashton and his twin brother, Ameir, at the time of Ashton's death in April 2014.

The autopsy on Ashton Easterling revealed signs of physical assault and trauma.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.