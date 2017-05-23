Huntingdon College names new provost, dean

Huntingdon College President J. Cameron West announced Tuesday that Dr. Anna McEwan will be the new dean and provost of the college, starting July 1.

As dean and provost, McEwan will be the chief academic officer at Huntingdon, working with faculty and students to connect to resources to help in the school's mission.

McEwan will be transferring from the University of Montevallo, where she served as dean of the College of Education for the past nine years. Prior to that, she was a faculty member for two years at the university.

"Dr. Anna McEwan brings a number of gifts and skills to the Huntingdon leadership team," said West. "She is a respected professional educator who is known for her ability to identify needs and make connections between students and their calling, as well as between educators and their institutional mission. She fits well in our community of learning, and I look forward to welcoming her aboard."

Of the number of educational programs she has been a part of, McEwan is known for inventing the Vertical Teaming Initiative, which connects university faculty with community college professors and high school teachers. The initiative's goal is to address issues regarding students' transition from high school to college.

McEwan is a graduate of Asbury University in Kentucky, and has a masters degree in elementary education from West Florida and a doctorate in elementary education from Florida State University.

According to the Montevallo website, McEwan has over 30 years of experience in the field of education. Part of that experience came from her time as a former president for the Alabama Council for Colleges of Teacher Education and the Southeast representative to the Advisory Council of State Representatives for the American Council for Colleges of Teacher Education.

