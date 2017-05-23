Person taken to hospital after being shot in Dothan's Wiregrass - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Person taken to hospital after being shot in Dothan's Wiregrass Park

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Dothan police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting at Wiregrass Park, according to department spokesman Lt. Will Glover.

Details are limited, but Glover could confirm the victim was taken to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The victim's condition is unknown.

