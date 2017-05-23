Recent Dothan High School graduate killed in shooting

Martin during a recent signing. He was going to play football for a junior college. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Dothan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening at Wiregrass Park as a homicide.

Dothan police responded to a firearm assault call at 6:14 p.m. in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue. That's where they found the victim, later identified by Dothan High School coaches as recent graduate Kendarrius Martin.

Martin was taken to an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, investigators said but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators worked through the night and into Wednesday processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Police have asked anyone with information about this case to contact the police department at 334-793-0215 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.

Martin graduated from Dothan High School on Saturday. He'd recently signed on to play football for a junior college.

