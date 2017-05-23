Editorial: Grading the 2017 Session - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Opinion

Editorial: Grading the 2017 Session

By Mark Bunting, Vice President and General Manager
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session Friday by passing a number of bills.  

Among the bills signed into law were: 

  • An autism coverage bill 
  • A redistricting bill that requires 12 districts to be remapped 
  • A midwifery bill that allows certified midwives to deliver babies 
  • A proposal to vote on adding that Alabama is a "right to life" state in our state constitution 
  • A bill ending its outlier status allowing a judge to override a jury's recommendations in death penalty cases 
  • A bill prohibiting the removal, alteration and relocation of any confederate monument standing on public property for 40 years or more.  
  • A bill preventing the state from refusing to license faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or families on religious grounds 

Among the bills that failed to pass were:

  • The proposal to build four new mega prisons
  • A bill to expand tax breaks to encourage donations to a state program for scholarships to private K-12 schools
  • The House-passed bill that would require all childcare facilities taking government subsidies to be licensed
  • The bill allowing online fantasy sports contests
  • The bill allowing a Birmingham church to establish its own police department
  • The permit-less gun carry bill

I am hearing lawmakers say we are going into a special session. If this is the case and if I were grading the legislature, I would give them an F as they have once again failed to look after our hard-earned tax dollars.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly