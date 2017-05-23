Editorial: Grading the 2017 Session

Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session Friday by passing a number of bills.

Among the bills signed into law were:

An autism coverage bill

A redistricting bill that requires 12 districts to be remapped

A midwifery bill that allows certified midwives to deliver babies

A proposal to vote on adding that Alabama is a "right to life" state in our state constitution

A bill ending its outlier status allowing a judge to override a jury's recommendations in death penalty cases

A bill prohibiting the removal, alteration and relocation of any confederate monument standing on public property for 40 years or more.

A bill preventing the state from refusing to license faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or families on religious grounds

Among the bills that failed to pass were:

The proposal to build four new mega prisons

A bill to expand tax breaks to encourage donations to a state program for scholarships to private K-12 schools

The House-passed bill that would require all childcare facilities taking government subsidies to be licensed

The bill allowing online fantasy sports contests

The bill allowing a Birmingham church to establish its own police department

The permit-less gun carry bill

I am hearing lawmakers say we are going into a special session. If this is the case and if I were grading the legislature, I would give them an F as they have once again failed to look after our hard-earned tax dollars.

