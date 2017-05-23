Monument honoring fallen Millbrook police officer unveiled

A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
The U.S. government is suing Fiat Chrysler alleging that some diesel pickup trucks and Jeeps cheat on emissions tests.More >>
The trial of a woman charged in the death of a Montgomery toddler began Monday.More >>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is once again offering a week-long summer camp.More >>
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department will host the 2017 Scott Regional Firefighter Combat Challenge this weekend as a way to promote and highlight firefighter fitness.More >>
