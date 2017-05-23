Monument honoring fallen Millbrook police officer unveiled

The community of Millbrook honored a fallen brother in blue Tuesday evening.

Officer James Fezatte was killed in a March 29, 2008 traffic collision. He was on his way to assist another officer on a disturbance call.

A Millbrook civic organization unveiled a newly installed memorial outside the Millbrook Police Department in Fezatte's honor.

"When my phone rings after 10 p.m. it’s not a good thing,” said P.K. Johnson, Police Chief, Millbrook Police Department

It's a moment etched in Johnson's memory forever.

"I was the Assistant Chief back in 2008 when officer Fezatte tragically was killed responding to a traffic accident. It was storming that night,” said Johnson.

Fezatte's widow, Cyndi Fezatte, was overcome with emotion as her late husband's impact on the community was recognized.

"He's remembered, his sacrifice is remembered,” Cyndi Fezatte said.

The Millbrook Men’s Club raised funds so they could gift the police department with a fallen officer’s monument.

“He was a great influence on the community. It’s been past time, we felt like it was past time to get his name out there to commemorate his life and let citizens know they put their life on the line for us every day and this is something we need to put back into the community,” said Kevin Kelley with the Millbrook Men’s Club.

The hope is that Fezatte's name will stand alone.

“Not only does it show the guys that the community appreciates the sacrifices and service that they provide our community but hopefully they remember for the grace of God it could be any of us and we don't ever want to see another name go up there,” Johnson said.



The Millbrook Men's Club said it took about a year to raise enough money for the statute, and they credit their fundraising success to a lot of barbecues.

Colleagues say Fezatte always completed his assigned tasks professionally and had a smile on his face.

Fezatte served over 20 years in the United States Air Force and served just nine months with Millbrook police before the fatal accident.

