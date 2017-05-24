Auburn edges Ole Miss 5-4 in SEC tournament - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn edges Ole Miss 5-4 in SEC tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Ole Miss 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Tigers (35-22) face top-seeded Florida on Wednesday, when the tournament switches to double elimination. The Rebels (32-25) were eliminated.

Logan's solo shot in the bottom of the sixth gave Auburn the lead and the Tigers scored again in the eighth on a wild pitch.

Ryan Olenek answered for Ole Miss with a one-out homer in the top of the ninth. Then Mize (7-2) ended the game on a grounder to the mound and his ninth strikeout.

He allowed two runs, one earned, and didn't issue a walk.

Auburn's big inning was a three-run fourth, powered by Will Holland's RBI double and Jonah Todd's two-run triple.

Nick Fortes and Kyle Watson both drove in runs for Ole Miss in the first two innings.

    The MSU senior leads the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (.415), hits (85), RBI (73), home runs (20), doubles (28), slugging percentage (.873) and total bases (179). He is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.

    Ole Miss softball adds another check to a historic 2017 season. SEC Championship  - Check. Most wins in a season - Check. Hosting NCAA Regionals - Check. Winning Oxford Regional - Check. Ole Miss beat North Carolina 7-2 Sunday to win the Oxford Regional. Mike Smith's Rebels advance to Super Regionals for the first time in program history. They will face the winner of the Los Angeles Regional. If UCLA wins, the Rebs are heading to LA. If Cal State Fullert...

