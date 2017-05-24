WATCH: Montgomery DA, local leaders discuss gun reward initiativ - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

WATCH: Montgomery DA, local leaders discuss gun reward initiative 9 a.m.

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery city and county officials, as well as other public leaders, will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the Montgomery Gun Reward Initiative.

During the news conference at 9 a.m., leaders will give more details about the program and its aim to remove guns from the hands of juveniles, reduce criminal activity and therefore build safer communities.

WSFA will carry this press conference LIVE and you can click here to watch live on WSFA.com.

Mobile users click here to watch live or watch live on the WSFA 12 News app.

Click here to download the app. 

Leaders say the gun reward initiative program will provide $300 dollars to anyone who anonymously or by identification provides information that leads to the confiscation of an illegal firearm from the possession of a juvenile.

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, County Commission Chair Elton Dean, Mayor Todd Strange, Police Chief Ernest Finley, WSFA General Manager Mark Bunting, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett and Central Alabama Community Foundation President Burton Ward will all be present during the news conference.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    More >>

  • Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:43:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:12:53 GMT
    Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    More >>

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly