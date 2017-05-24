WATCH: Montgomery DA, local leaders discuss gun reward initiative 9 a.m.

Montgomery city and county officials, as well as other public leaders, will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the Montgomery Gun Reward Initiative.

During the news conference at 9 a.m., leaders will give more details about the program and its aim to remove guns from the hands of juveniles, reduce criminal activity and therefore build safer communities.

Leaders say the gun reward initiative program will provide $300 dollars to anyone who anonymously or by identification provides information that leads to the confiscation of an illegal firearm from the possession of a juvenile.

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, County Commission Chair Elton Dean, Mayor Todd Strange, Police Chief Ernest Finley, WSFA General Manager Mark Bunting, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett and Central Alabama Community Foundation President Burton Ward will all be present during the news conference.

