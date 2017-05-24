Dothan police investigate 2 shootings within hours of each other

The Dothan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 700 block of East Selma Street Tuesday night, the second shooting to happen within hours.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call that was quickly changed to a “motor vehicle accident” with injuries call. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and had been in a traffic crash.

The victim, who is not named, was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. The victim's condition is unknown.

Authorities said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two separate groups in three or more cars.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have asked anyone with information about this case to contact the police department at 334-793-0215 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.

This is the second shooting to occur in Dothan on Tuesday. The first lead to the death of Dothan High School graduate Kendarrius Martin. It is unknown whether the two shootings are connected.

