Legendary Alabama State drum major passes away

Samuel Hudson McDade Jr.,legendary member of the Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets has died.

McDade is responsible for creating the signature "Hornet Lean Back," the move that ASU drum majors perform.

McDade enrolled at Alabama State in 1965, and it was in the year 1966 that the iconic move came to life.

"One day we were preparing for a show, on this day, he began to lean backwards until his head touched the ground behind him," said W. Rayford Johnson, a fellow member of the Mighty Marching Hornets.

During McDade's time as drum major, ASU's Marching Hornets performed in Shea Stadium during the first halftime show to ever be fully broadcast nationally.

"McDade was a serious leader, and a committed and disciplined drum major," Johnson said.

While at Alabama State, McDade was more than just an iconic drum major. He was a political science major with a minor in music education. He also was a charter member of the Epsilon Gamma chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity, and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

