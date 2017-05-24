Another arrest made in wake of CrimeStoppers Action Line

Another arrest has been made in the wake of last week's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line.

Theodore Carroll, 43, was taken into police custody Wednesday after a warrant was served against Carroll for violating probation.

Originally, Carroll was arrested and charged with second degree theft in October 2014 for stealing $500 from an auto sales lot in Montgomery.

