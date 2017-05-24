Another arrest made in wake of CrimeStoppers Action Line - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CRIMESTOPPERS

Another arrest made in wake of CrimeStoppers Action Line

Source: Central Alabama Crime Stoppers
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Another arrest has been made in the wake of last week's WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Action Line.

Theodore Carroll, 43, was taken into police custody Wednesday after a warrant was served against Carroll for violating probation.

Originally, Carroll was arrested and charged with second degree theft in October 2014 for stealing $500 from an auto sales lot in Montgomery. 

