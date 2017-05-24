Mike Hubbard files official appeal nearly year after felony convictions

Mike Hubbard takes the stand at his trial on Tuesday, June 7, 2016 in Opelika, Ala. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News/Pool)

Former Alabama House speaker Mike Hubbard has officially filed an appeal with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Hubbard was convicted on 12 of 23 felony ethics counts in June 2016. The convictions required his automatic removal from office.

We're working to obtain a copy of the appeal at this time. Continue checking back for updates.

