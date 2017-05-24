Brundidge leaders concerned about 900th being deactivated

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
The Dothan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 700 block of East Selma Street Tuesday night, the second shooting to happen within hours.More >>
The Dothan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 700 block of East Selma Street Tuesday night, the second shooting to happen within hours.More >>
Brundidge mayor Isabell Boyd says she was informed this week by congresswoman Martha Roby's office the 900th Maintenance Company will be 'deactivated.' The 900th is headquartered in a one story armoryMore >>
Brundidge mayor Isabell Boyd says she was informed this week by congresswoman Martha Roby's office the 900th Maintenance Company will be 'deactivated.' The 900th is headquartered in a one story armory on Highway 231 North in Brundidge. WSFA 12 has repeatedly reached out to the Alabama Army National Guard and to congresswoman Roby's office and so far no response from either officMore >>
Brundidge city leaders are laying the groundwork for a new city hall. Mayor Isabell Boyd says a vacant bank building in town will be renovated and turned into the new city offices.More >>
Brundidge city leaders are laying the groundwork for a new city hall. Mayor Isabell Boyd says a vacant bank building in town will be renovated and turned into the new city offices.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>