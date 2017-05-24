Brundidge leaders concerned about 900th being deactivated - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Brundidge leaders concerned about 900th being deactivated

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
BRUNDIDGE, AL (WSFA) -

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd says she was informed this week by Rep. Martha Roby's office that the 900th Maintenance Company will be 'deactivated.' The 900th is headquartered in a one-story armory on Highway 231 North in town.

WSFA 12 has repeatedly reached out to the Alabama Army National Guard and Roby's office for information but neither office has responded.

Boyd has been perplexed by the lack of information about the armory. While the mayor has been told the building will be renovated with a new unit follow soon, she's troubled because she doesn't know why this is happening and when the changes will take place.

