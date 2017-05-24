Brundidge looks to renovate old bank building for new city hall

The old bank building that could soon be Brundidge City Hall. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Brundidge city leaders are laying the groundwork for a new city hall. Mayor Isabell Boyd says a vacant bank building in town will be renovated and turned into the new city offices.

The current city hall just down the street is an old family home that Boyd says is simply too small. The mayor says the new place should be up and running within 18 months.

"We will have a drive-through for people who are not able to come in to pay their utility bills and it's going to be an upgrade for the city," Boyd said.

Boyd says the city is borrowing $200,000 to purchase the bank building and will spend around $100,000 renovating it. One of the main attractions at the bank is the vault which the current city hall doesn't have.

