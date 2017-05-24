Scrushy wins Hayneville town council spot

Carole Scrushy has won a special election in Hayneville to serve on the town council, beating out her opponent, Justin Pouncey.

The election held Tuesday netted 137 votes for Scrushy and 82 votes for Pouncey to fill a vacancy on the council.

The town consists of two districts: District A, which has three council members, and District B, which has two council members. Scrushy will represent citizens in District A.

The special election was postponed in March after a Lowndes County judge found several issues and ordered that it be pushed back until the proper notice could be given to voters.

The judge’s order also reopened the race, allowing anyone interested in the position to qualify.

In March, residents also called on Alabama's governor and attorney general to investigate their town’s government in a letter outlining different issues. They voiced concerns that the council had not been holding any meetings to conduct the business of the town.

Mayor David Daniel said the May special election will be canvassed next Tuesday and an organizational meeting will be held at that time.

A regular town council meeting is set for June 12 at 7 p.m.

The mayor says he is looking forward to working with Scrushy as they’ve been serving as town officials since 2004.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.