Retiring Jay Gogue reflects on decade as Auburn University president

For nearly a decade, Jay Gogue has been Auburn University's president. On June 16 he will officially step down from the role.

Becoming president wasn't something Gogue imagined happening. A two-time graduate of AU, he says his only goal during his college days was to graduate. When he took the reigns as president in 2007, Gogue says his number one priority was to listen to the students.

He successfully lead the university through the financial downturn where they lost more than 30 percent of the budget.

Among his proudest achievements is the increased graduation rate at Auburn. This spring, during his last commencement exercises, the university graduated more than 3,600 students.

Gogue says Auburn will forever have a special place in his heart.

"There has been an ethic or spirit that has grown up as a part of Auburn that is clearly there. The facilities look much prettier than they did when I was here as a student, but I have to tell you the people have not changed. Whether it is the student, merchants downtown, or the city these people care deeply," said Gogue.

Gogue plans to travel with his wife after retiring. He will also be teaching classes and is working on a digital textbook titled "President’s Perspective." The book is aimed at helping students get practical insight on becoming a university president.

Next month Auburn University will welcome its new president Dr. Steven Leath.

