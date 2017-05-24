Sun Belt baseball tournament game times altered; Troy to play Friday vs. USA

After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team used a 10-run fourth inning to key an 11-0 victory by run-rule against East Tennessee State Friday afternoon. The Tigers (47-10) earned their fifth NCAA Regional victory by run-rule all-time.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team used a 10-run fourth inning to key an 11-0 victory by run-rule against East Tennessee State Friday afternoon. The Tigers (47-10) earned their fifth NCAA Regional victory by run-rule all-time.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
The Wallace Governors clinched its first conference title in program history earlier this week earning the team's first trip to the Junior College World Series.More >>
The Wallace Governors clinched its first conference title in program history earlier this week earning the team's first trip to the Junior College World Series.?More >>