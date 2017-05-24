Sun Belt baseball tournament game times altered; Troy to play Friday vs. USA

STATESBORO, Ga. (Troy Athletics) – Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.



The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. (ET) before ultimately being moved to Friday. The tournament will also be changed to single-elimination format in order have a champion by Sunday.



“Unfortunately the weather has continued to be an issue,” Troy head coach Mark Smartt said about the change. “The format change certainly affects the tournament in a different way. We look forward to accepting the challenge Friday in this new format.”



Troy will still start the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, Andrew Crane (6-1, 0.93) in the matchup.



UPDATED SCHEDULE

Thursday

Game 1 - 3:00pm - #10 Georgia State vs. #7 Arkansas State

Game 2 - 6:30pm - #9 Little Rock vs. #8 Texas State



Friday

Game 3 - 9:00am - #6 Troy vs. #3 South Alabama

Game 4 - 12:30pm - Round 1 Winner (highest seed) vs. #2 UTA

Game 5 - 4:00pm - Round 1 Winner (lowest seed) vs. #1 Coastal Carolina

Game 6 - 7:30pm - #5 Georgia Southern vs. #4 Louisiana



Saturday (Semifinals)

Game 7 - 3:00pm - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 8 - 6:30pm - Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner



Sunday (Championship)

Game 9 - 1:00pm - Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)