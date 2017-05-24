CrimeStoppers: unknown man uses cloned credit cards in Prattville

Police are looking for an unknown male suspect who used a cloned credit card to make fraudulent purchases in the Prattville area back on May 10.

According to CrimeStoppers, the suspect made fraudulent purchases in the Ulta Beauty store at 1466 Cotton Exchange in Prattville, as well as fraudulent purchases at the Academy Sports on 1557 Cotton Exchange.

The suspect is described as being between a height of 5'10" and 6'2", weighing around 200 lbs, and between the ages of 25 and 35.

The unknown male was last observed wearing a black "NETS" ball cap, green shirt, and gray shoes.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are encouraged to immediately call the police or call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Any tips may lead to cash rewards.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

