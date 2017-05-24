Free legal services now available at Central Alabama VA

Veterans in need of some legal guidance can now turn to a free clinic at Central Alabama VA hospitals.

A variety services are offered through the program, geared at giving vets better access to important resources.

Legal Services Alabama, a non profit organization that helps low-income Alabamians with free civil legal aid, is now making an attorney available on site at the Montgomery and Tuskegee VA Medical Centers.

The clinic started May 24 at the Perry Hill Road campus.

“We're here to help veterans with any legal problems that they have,” said Perry Myer, staff attorney. “We assist with domestic violence divorces, people with garnishments, evictions, financial problems, public benefit problems, other civil cases where they can't afford an attorney. We're just trying to reach out to veterans here.”

Legal Services Alabama will be available at the hospitals on Wednesdays at the Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHCS). They'll alternate their time between campuses, spending one week in Montgomery and the next in Tuskegee.

“CAVHCS is always interested in bringing more services to our veterans and making those services more accessible to them. Alabama Legal Services has been available throughout the state, but bringing it here on campus make it more accessible to our veterans to access during their medical care or pursue those legal services here on site,” said Patricia Randich-Dumas, Acting Chief, Social Work Service.

The services are income based. The organization provides extended legal assistance, with follow up paperwork filings, meetings and hearings.

“It's not just a meeting today in a quick clinic. It's long term and trying to help somebody to move on with their life when they have some hardships through our legal system,” Myer stated. “If they can come here and I can meet them here to fill out paperwork, then that's better if they're used to coming to the VA or they're around Tuskegee to come to that VA.”

Legal Services Alabama handles non-criminal matters only. You can contact them by calling 1-866-456-4995 or by visiting their website.

They visit the Montgomery VA medical center on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month and the Tuskegee VA on the first, third, and fifth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“A lot of veterans we see have problems with housing where they're being evicted or they've been evicted or they've gotten a job and they're being garnished,” Myer added. “We see a need with veterans, especially homeless and poor veterans that need our help and us being here and connecting closer with the VA, we'll be able to help them.”

Services offered include: Driver’s License Reinstatements, Domestic Violence Divorces, Protection from Abuse Orders, Wage Garnishments, bankruptcy, Payday loans/predatory lending, foreclosure prevention, tenant evictions, ejectments, Section 8/Public Housing Issues, Public Benefits, Wills/Living Wills/Power of Attorney and past debt with IRS.

