Prattville woman passes away after battle with leukemia

A Prattville woman has passed away following a battle with leukemia.

Jessica Bentley, a woman who shared her story with WSFA 12 News, needed a life saving bone barrow transplant when her family held a drive with BeTheMatch.org in January. Jessica found a match and had the transplant, then she went into remission.

However, last week her doctors told her the leukemia was back. Jessica died Tuesday night.

Our thoughts are with the Bentley family as they go through this difficult time.

