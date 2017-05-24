Crimson Tide's Bradley Bozeman named to Rimington Trophy Watch L - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crimson Tide's Bradley Bozeman named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, AL

Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.  

The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding center in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. Bradley is one of 63 athletes named to the list, and one of eight centers from the Southeastern Conference.  

Bozeman, now entering his senior year, is the second Crimson Tide player to be named to an award watch list after defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on May 12.  

Bozeman started all 15 games for the Tide last season and helped his team to be the top scoring offense in the SEC and 16th nationally. As a part of Alabama's offensive line, Bozeman and the Tide ranked 12th nationally and second in the conference in rushing yards per game with 245. 

He was also recognized by the UA coaching staff in their players of the week lists, specifically for his performances against Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida.  

Since 2001, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for finding a cure for cystic fibrosis in partnership with the Boomer Esiason Foundation. 

The 2017 award will be presented to the winner at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska, on January 13, 2018. 

