Southeast Alabama Medical Center announces layoffs - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

BREAKING

Southeast Alabama Medical Center announces layoffs

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Southeast Alabama Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off approximately 80 employees as part of a 'Strategic Cost Reduction' plan as it moves toward lowering costs by around $30 million annually. 

Those affected by the layoffs were from positions at all levels, the hospital said, and were notified of their job status this week.

SAMC, located in Dothan, employs approximately 2,500 people.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for more updates shortly.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly