Southeast Alabama Medical Center announces layoffs

Things that keep you healthy overall, also appear to help lower a woman's risk of breast cancer, a new review says.

Things that keep you healthy overall, also appear to help lower a woman's risk of breast cancer, a new review says.

City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.

City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.

As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event.

As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event.

There's delicious news for chocolate lovers: New research suggests the sweet might help keep a common and dangerous form of irregular heartbeat at bay.

There's delicious news for chocolate lovers: New research suggests the sweet might help keep a common and dangerous form of irregular heartbeat at bay.

Could chocolate guard against an irregular heartbeat?

Could chocolate guard against an irregular heartbeat?

Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.

Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.

Southeast Alabama Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that it will lay off approximately 80 employees as part of a 'Strategic Cost Reduction' plan as it moves toward lowering costs by around $30 million annually.

Those affected by the layoffs were from positions at all levels, the hospital said, and were notified of their job status this week.

SAMC, located in Dothan, employs approximately 2,500 people.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for more updates shortly.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.