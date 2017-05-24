E.A.T. South receives check from River Region Medical Alliance

River Region Medical Alliance presented E.A.T. South with a $16,500 check to help fund educational gardening programs throughout the Montgomery area.

RRMA is a group of physician spouses dedicated to improving the health of the community. They were able to raise the amount donated today from their 4th Annual Gala for Gardens. The gala serves food from restaurants in the River Region with live music and is held at the downtown garden on Molton Street.

E.A.T. South will use this donation to host Workshops, Good Food Day, and other farming programs. These programs help children and teachers learn about chickens, bees, composting and how to grow food.

A major concern of RRMA is childhood obesity. RRMA Fund Raising Chair Gina Izer said they came to E.A.T. South to help develop preschool programs to change the eating habits of children at an early age. They assist schools with their own gardens and help teachers understand how to teach an outdoor curriculum.

“It is one of the only places where children can come and get a workshop or a field trip that engages all five senses,” Said Natilee Mcgruder, Development Director of E.A.T. South.

The garden is open to the entire city and welcomes school field trips that will engage children in a hands on learning experience.

