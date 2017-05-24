New movie theater opens in Enterprise

Clark Cinemas has opened its doors in the City of Progress. Enterprise's new movie theater opened to the public about two weeks ago and is giving those in the community a new option for viewing pleasure.

"We've been in Enterprise in the movie theater business for many, many years," said Clark Theater President Mack Clark. "We knew we were old and outdated and needed a new theater."

With huge screens and crystal clear sound, Clark Cinemas is bringing the "wow factor" to town.

"We have two large screen formats, auditoriums five and six," said Clark. "7.1 sound in all auditoriums. I think we've done a good job in giving the best."

But what separates this theater from others in the Southeast area are the luxury seats that are installed in every auditorium.

"Every seat in the building is an electric recliner," Clark explained. "That is the big thing that separates us. I've taken a test nap. They are extremely comfortable and the paying public loves the seats."

Clark said there are some things they are still working on to make the customers experience top notch, but he's just happy this theater is complete.

"It's just a sense of relief just to know that it's done," said Clark. "That is the major thing."

For showtimes, you can visit clarkcinemas.com.