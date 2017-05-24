AU's Austin Golson named to 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List

Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football center in Division I football, and has 63 athletes on its watch list. Golson is one of eight centers in the Southeastern Conference to be named to the list.

Golson, a 6-foot-5, 312-pound senior from Prattville, has started in all 24 of his games with the Tigers since transferring from Ole Miss in 2013. In 2016, Golson started the first four games of the season at left tackle before moving to center for the remainder of the year.

With Golson up front blocking, Auburn was sixth in the nation and first in the SEC in rushing offense with 271.3 yards per game last year.

Over the last 17 years, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million to find a cure for cystic fibrosis in partnership with the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

The 2017 winner of the award will be announced January 13, 2018, at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

ON THE WEB: Rimington Watch List

