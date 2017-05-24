AU's Austin Golson named to 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AU's Austin Golson named to 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List

(Source: Auburn Athletics) (Source: Auburn Athletics)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.  

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football center in Division I football, and has 63 athletes on its watch list. Golson is one of eight centers in the Southeastern Conference to be named to the list.   

Golson, a 6-foot-5, 312-pound senior from Prattville, has started in all 24 of his games with the Tigers since transferring from Ole Miss in 2013. In 2016, Golson started the first four games of the season at left tackle before moving to center for the remainder of the year.   

With Golson up front blocking, Auburn was sixth in the nation and first in the SEC in rushing offense with 271.3 yards per game last year.   

Over the last 17 years, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million to find a cure for cystic fibrosis in partnership with the Boomer Esiason Foundation.  

The 2017 winner of the award will be announced January 13, 2018, at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.  

    Alabama fires baseball coach Greg Goff

    After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.

  Brent Rooker named 2017 SEC Player of the Year

    The MSU senior leads the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (.415), hits (85), RBI (73), home runs (20), doubles (28), slugging percentage (.873) and total bases (179). He is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.

  Ole Miss softball wins Oxford Regional, advances to Super Regionals

    Ole Miss softball adds another check to a historic 2017 season. SEC Championship  - Check. Most wins in a season - Check. Hosting NCAA Regionals - Check. Winning Oxford Regional - Check. Ole Miss beat North Carolina 7-2 Sunday to win the Oxford Regional. Mike Smith's Rebels advance to Super Regionals for the first time in program history. They will face the winner of the Los Angeles Regional. If UCLA wins, the Rebs are heading to LA. If Cal State Fullert...

