Large tree crashes into midtown Montgomery yard, street blocked

A large tree fell across a street and crashed into the front yard of a house in midtown Montgomery Wednesday night.

The tree fell across Thrasher Street, which is off Ann Street, and took down power lines in the area around 6:30 p.m.

According to the woman who lives in the house, she and one other person were inside when the tree fell. They weren't injured, but the front door was blocked by the tree. They were able to get out through the back door.

The damage was hard to immediately assess because of the size of the tree, but it appears to have damaged the front of the house and possibly a vehicle.

Thrasher Street is completely blocked.

The Montgomery Police Department is on the scene.

