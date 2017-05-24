Broad language of new monuments law could cause issues

Governor Kay Ivey signed the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act Wednesday. The bill heightens requirements needed to remove a monument or other historical building.

However, the bill also includes broad language which some lawmakers worry could create issues down the road.

The bill considers any public building on public property named in honor of a person, group or movement to be a historical building. Buildings that qualify as historical buildings receive protection under the Preservation Act. If a building is more than 40 years old, it becomes very difficult to alter, replace or otherwise disturb the building.

Because of the broad language, the bill would include some state prisons, like the Tutwiler Women's facility. Lawmakers have discussed potential prison plans which would replace Tutwiler and other prisons. Yet if lawmakers or a committee does not change the bill, Tutwiler could not be torn down.

“Well, I think it was a terrible bill, I don’t think it was well thought out,” Rep. John Knight, D-Montgomery, said.

A committee could exempt certain types of building, but the committee does not exist yet.

“So this committee would have tremendous power on what could be preserved and what could not be preserved,” Knight said.

Knight said the broad language of the bill was for one reason.

“Nobody wanted to put that in the bill, but that’s what it is, protecting the confederacy, trying to rewrite history," Knight said.

The bill sponsor Gerald Allen stands by his bill. He said it is broad to protect Alabama’s history.

“There may be some times coming where we may have to take a look at this,” Allen said.

