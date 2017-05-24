AL Board of Education wraps up special work session

The State Board of Education finished a six hour special work session Wednesday, with updates given on the Montgomery and Selma school system interventions.

Superintendent Sentance says the auditing process for the MPS intervention is almost complete. The educational audits have been turned in and are being analyzed by staff to come up with conclusions and recommendations. The financial audit of MPS is still underway, but is expected to be completed within the next week or two.

Sentance says they're still monitoring the Selma district, especially since its superintendent resigned Tuesday. However, he says that appears to just be a work relationship gone sour.

"From what we understand, this is just the kind of unfortunate circumstances that sometimes happens between a board and a superintendent. That communication isn't what it should be and people felt the working relationship had broken down," Sentance said.

Sentance says the state won't be involved in the search for a new Selma superintendent unless they're asked to assist. He will be a receiving a report on the current status of Selma schools from the intervention team, but doesn't have a time table for when that will be done.

Superintendent Sentance also provided an update on the state's graduation rates from 2016. The rate initially released was incorrect. He says the new numbers will be released as early as next week.

