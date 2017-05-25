Join us for the start of Red Nose Day on TIA

It's Red Nose Day! Today is a special day to have fun while putting an end to child poverty. WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is at Walgreens in Montgomery, one of the biggest sponsors of Red Nose Day.

Coming up on Today in Alabama, Bethany will talk to us more about the background of Red Nose Day, what it hopes to accomplish, and how we can all be a part of it.

Here's what we're covering this morning during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

You're looking at the last (finally!) few sprinkles racing through east Alabama. We'll enjoy some sunshine shortly. pic.twitter.com/D5SQmsJUVp — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 25, 2017

MORAL TURPITUDE: Gov. Kay Ivey signed the Definition of Moral Turpitude Act into law Wednesday. The Southern Poverty Law Center says a few thousand convicted felons and their voting rights will be impacted. Coming up at 6 a.m. we'll tell you which felonies prohibit someone from voting.

CANDIDATE CITED: We now know a Montana Republican congressional candidate has been cited for misdemeanor assault over an incident with a reporter. While there isn't video of the incident, coming up at 6:30 a.m. we'll let you hear the audio of part of the confrontation.

TRAVEL WARNING: State troopers have investigated six fatalities on Blount County Roads in the last two weeks, three of those deaths were children. Those deaths come as we approach one of the busiest travel holidays, Memorial Day. Hear what Troopers have to say to motorists coming up at 6:36 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.