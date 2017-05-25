Celebrate Red Nose Day and help end child poverty - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Special

Celebrate Red Nose Day and help end child poverty

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

It's Red Nose Day a special day to have fun while putting an end to child poverty.

Red Nose Day was created to raise money and awareness for kids in need. For those here at home and around the world.

A recent study ranked Alabama as the sixth poorest state in the country.  Nationwide, the National Center for Children in Poverty says about 15 million children live in families with incomes below the federal poverty level. That's 21 percent of all children in the United States.

The goal of Red Nose Day is to create a world free from poverty. So, look for fundraisers, a TV special, and a lot of red noses Thursday.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club of Montgomery are two of the groups expected to receive donations.

WSFA 12 News will be sharing our pictures with red noses and we want to see yours too! When you post on social media, use the hashtag #WSFARedNoseDay.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

